Hanging Rock General Store holds grand opening

Roberta Savercool and husband Tony Shelton, a native of Stokes County, bought the longtime vacant building located at 3500 Moores Spring Road in Westfield. The couple reopened the convenient store near Hanging Rock State Park and kept the name Hanging Rock General Store. The grand opening was held on July 21 with live music and festivities throughout the day. The owners plan to offer snacks, cold drinks, ice cream, alcohol, camping needs, and fishing supplies to locals and more than 600,000 visitors who made their way to the park last year.

“We have talked about opening this store since December of 2016,” said Savercool. “We changed our minds, but then decided in June that this would be a very nice place to have our business. We wanted to help our community and local economy and not take things away from Stokes County. We use to travel outside of the county to work every day, but now we feel like we’re contributing.”

Savercool was employed as the general manager at Sign Manufacturing and Installation Company out of Winston-Salem for 30 years before opening the general store. The husband and wife team are committed to investing locally and look forward to the new venture.

“We want to be an asset to the community,” she said. “We want people to use our place for fundraisers and we want to help our neighbors the best we can. Our community, friends, and family are important to us and we want them to know that we are here for them.”

Hanging Rock General Store is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The hours may slightly fluctuate in the winter months and holidays, according to the owners.

For more information, visit the Hanging Rock General Store Facebook page or contact 336-593-8100.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Hanging Rock General Store held a grand opening on July 21. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Hanging-Rock-1.jpg Hanging Rock General Store held a grand opening on July 21. Hanging Rock General Store offers snacks, drinks, ice cream, alcohol, camping supplies and fishing needs. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Hanging-Rock-General-Store-1.jpg Hanging Rock General Store offers snacks, drinks, ice cream, alcohol, camping supplies and fishing needs. Hanging Rock General Store owner Roberta Savercool bought the store in June. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Hanging-Rock-3.jpg Hanging Rock General Store owner Roberta Savercool bought the store in June. Hanging Rock General Store will open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Hanging-Rock-4.jpg Hanging Rock General Store will open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.