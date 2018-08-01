4-H’er attends Electric Congress

A 4-H’er from Stokes County attended the 71st annual 4-H Electric Congress July 10-12 at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. An estimated 170 4-H’ers, adult leaders and N.C. Cooperative Extension agents from 47 counties attended the three-day event.

Since 1947, Duke Energy and Dominion Energy have sponsored the annual congress to emphasize electrical energy concepts, energy conservation and safety working with electricity. The 4-H electric program is one of the most popular activities among North Carolina 4-H’ers.

The 4-H program is the youth education program of North Carolina Cooperative Extension, based at North Carolina State and North Carolina A&T State universities. More than 232,000 young people between the ages of 5 and 19 participate in North Carolina 4-H activities each year with the help of 20,563 adult and youth volunteers.

Adam Brown, 15, son of Scot and Gina Brown of Walnut Cove, and Wayne Huddleston, account manager with Duke Energy. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_adamelectriccongress.jpeg Adam Brown, 15, son of Scot and Gina Brown of Walnut Cove, and Wayne Huddleston, account manager with Duke Energy. Courtesy photo