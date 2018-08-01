Theatre taking center stage at The Arts Place

The Stokes County Arts Council is presenting two theatre productions, Quilters and John Wayne – His Life and Legend, this August at The Arts Place of Stokes.

Taking the stage August 3 – 5, Quilters is a tender, moving play about a pioneer woman and her daughters. Produced by the NoneSuch Playmakers, this musical combines music, dance and drama. Quilters captures both the harsh challenges and the abiding rewards of frontier life with vivid dramatic intensity. Each scene is introduced by a quilt square or “block” symbolic of life’s passages. During each “block”, the actresses skillfully transform into many different characters whose stories depict the lot of women on the prairie.

Written by Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek, the musical is based on the book The Quilters: Women and Domestic Art by Patricia Cooper and Norma Bradley Allen, a biography originally published in 1977. The show had a run on Broadway in 1984, and is often performed by college and community theater groups across the country.

Performances of Quilters are Friday and Saturday, August 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 5 at 3 p.m. at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street in Danbury.

Mount Airy resident and author Jake Thorne brings back the “The Duke” in his one-man tribute to the “Life and Legend of John Wayne” at The Arts Place of Stokes on August 11 at 7 p.m. and August 12 at 3 p.m. The one-man play tells John Wayne’s story in three acts, beginning when he just started acting. In the second and third acts, you see him in the prime of his career and at the end of his life.

“Ever since I was a kid, John Wayne was my hero. I wanted to walk his walk and talk his talk. More importantly, I wanted to be able to look anybody in the eye and tell them I live by a code, John Wayne’s code of being fair, doing right, respecting our flag and what it stands for in the world,” said Thorne.

Thorne recently played the role of John Wayne in the miniseries “Texas Before the Alamo,” which premieres this September at the Borderland Film Festival in San Antonio, Texas.

To celebrate these two remarkable productions, Stokes Arts is offering combination tickets to the shows for $15 adults, $7 eighteen and under. Tickets are also available for each show individually for $10 adult and $7 eighteen and under. For more information, call Stokes Arts at 336-593-8159.