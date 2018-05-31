Universal Healthcare receives award

Universal Healthcare of King was recently chosen as the recipient of the Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award for being in the top 11 percent in the country for outstanding quality and leadership and attaining a five star rating with Medicare.

“We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and wish to thank the community for all of their support. We love to serve the community and are very humbled to be able to help each of our residents in their time of need. We feel like each of our residents are part of our family, and whether they are here for short term rehabilitation or for long term care, we welcome everyone with open arms,” said Admissions Coordinator Christie Mercier.