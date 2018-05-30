Ten South Stokes High School students recently attended STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Wake Day at Wake Forest University. More than 100 students visited several different science, technology, engineering, and math labs at Wake Forest’s Reynolda campus and downtown facilities. The goal of the program, sponsored by the North Carolina Science Festival and Wake Forest University’s Pro Humanitate Institute, was to inspire high school students in math and sciences, encouraging them to pursue those subjects in college. South Stokes students were chosen to attend the program by their science teachers and guidance counselors because of their interest in science, attending Wake Forest, or both. The students were accompanied by Science Department Chair Ashley Johnson and Assistant Principal Paul Hall.

South Stokes students chosen to attend Wake Day at Wake Forest University were Miguel Chavez, Paul Thomas Fischer, Kameron Hall, Kloe Tucker, Elijah Dunn, Adam Lopez, Macy Nelson, Hannah Hartness, Jackson Boles and Daniel Fulk.