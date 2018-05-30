Walnut Cove proposed budget outlined

Town Manager Kim Greenwood presented a recommended budget for Walnut Cove’s fiscal year 2018-2019 and it contains no tax increase and maintains the rate of $.40 per $100.

The proposed budget offers funding for an additional public works employee and public works department truck.

“I’m pleased with it overall,” he said. “The commissioners instructed they wanted a budget that was fair to the people and cost efficient. Any areas we felt like we needed to cut, we cut and things we needed to improve, we focused on that.”

Walnut Cove’s water and sewer rates are expected to increase an average of $5 bimonthly, according to Greenwood.

“We expected that after the Walnut Tree was annexed because they’ll be receiving in-town rates. We thought it could be a 10 percent increase, but it was closer to nine percent, so that ended up being positive,” he said.

Walnut Cove’s general fund revenues for fiscal year 2017-18 are estimated to be $933,166.

Greenwood said the town has budgeted to contract with the Stokes County Fire Marshal’s office for 24 hour, seven days a week coverage.

“We had previously contracted our own fire marshal part-time. Where we normally budgeted about $15,000 a year for that, this will be about $30,000 and it incurred some increase,” he said.

There is also a slight adjustment to increase minimum salary for public works employees.

“This is a budget we feel like we could balance and still continue to offer excellent town services. Anytime you do a budget, some will be pleased and some won’t. The commissioners worked very hard on this and feel like it’s a budget they can work with and still stay within their means,” Greenwood said.

The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2018-2019 for the Town of Walnut Cove is available for review at town hall during regular business hours. A public hearing regarding the budget proposal will be held Tuesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. The commissioner meetings are held at the Walnut Cove Senior Center.

