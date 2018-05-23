4-H International Exchange Program seeking host families

Would your family like to host a Japanese Exchange student July 21 – August 22? North Carolina 4-H is seeking host families. You must have a child the same gender that you are applying to host that is within three years of age. Exchange students will be 12-16 years old. You do not have to be involved in 4-H (North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s youth development program) to participate in the opportunity. Learn more at http://go.ncsu.edu/4hinternationalexchange or call April W. Bowman, Extension Agent, Livestock, Forages and 4-H Youth Development at 336-703-2855 or by email at awbowman@ncsu.edu.