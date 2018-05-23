Memorial Day Service in Danbury this weekend

A Memorial Day service will be held on Sunday, May 27 at 3 p.m. at the Old Courthouse in Danbury. The service will highlight the service of all Stokes County Armed Service Members who have given their lives in service of our county in times of war.

In keeping with the origins of Memorial Day, this year’s program will be presented by Clint Johnson, renowned author of eleven books on the Civil War. The program will take place in the meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse. Clint will speak on Civil War Monuments and their importance as Memorials.

Many men from Stokes County have given their lives in service of their country. Many more of you were injured. Many suffered the mental scars of war which have become so prevalent in recent military engagements. All of these men and women deserve the recognition and appreciation of these Memorial Day services. Please join us as we honor all the men and women who have served.

Refreshments will be served and all citizens are invited to this event sponsored by the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1540.