All gave some and some gave all

A special Memorial Day Service will be held at the Stokes Veterans Memorial located at King Central Park, 302 Kirby Road in King this Sunday, May 27, 2018, at 5 p.m. This annual service will represent a somber day of remembrance for the lives lost in service, and the showing of our appreciation for their honorary sacrifices. The program is organized by the King American Legion Post #290 and the Stokes County Arts Council.

Memorial Day originated as Decoration Day after the American Civil War in 1868 when the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans founded in Decatur, Illinois, established it as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. By the 20th century, competing Union and Confederate holiday traditions, celebrated on different days, had merged, and Memorial Day eventually extended to honor all Americans who died while in the military service. Memorial Day is not to be confused with Veterans Day; Memorial Day is a day of remembering the men and women who died while serving, while Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans. 1.8 million service men and women have given their lives for America since 1775.

Please join us at the Stokes Veterans Memorial at King Central Park to honor the memory of our ancestors, family members, and loved ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. For your convenience, please bring a lawn chair for seating. If you are unable to attend, don’t forget to honor these men and women in your own way.