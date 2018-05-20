Stokes Early College graduates 32

Class of 2018 sets school record of 6.3 million in scholarships
By Amanda Dodson - adodson@thestokesnews.com
Thirty-two graduates from Stokes Early College received their high school diploma on Tuesday evening at King Central Park.
“This group of graduates is very special to me,” said Principal Misti Holloway. “You began your journey at Stokes Early College the same year I did, so we have grown as Falcons together.”
The graduates voted on a class motto which Holloway said was fitting for the young adults.
The roof may not be our children, but we can still raise it.
“Class of 2018, your accomplishments are quite impressive. You have earned almost 6.3 million dollars in scholarship awards. You have definitely set a new record of scholarships, academic achievement and you have a willingness to give back to your community,” Hollaway said. “Several of our students have earned full academic scholarships, others have received enough money to pay for both a bachelor and a master’s degree. Just think if you found a way to pay for college without any debt at 18, what could you accomplish at 25 or 30 or even 50?”
The principal reminded the graduates they were created with special gifts and natural talents.
“Use them to make a positive mark on the world. You have so many people here rooting for you and cheering you on, including your Falcon family. Your teachers and I have enjoyed being a part of your journey. It’s been an absolute privilege being your principal and watching you mature into the young adults you are today. We are so proud of you.”
Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.
