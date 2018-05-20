Stokes Early College graduates 32

Thirty-two graduates from Stokes Early College received their high school diploma on Tuesday evening at King Central Park.

“This group of graduates is very special to me,” said Principal Misti Holloway. “You began your journey at Stokes Early College the same year I did, so we have grown as Falcons together.”

The graduates voted on a class motto which Holloway said was fitting for the young adults.

The roof may not be our children, but we can still raise it.

“Class of 2018, your accomplishments are quite impressive. You have earned almost 6.3 million dollars in scholarship awards. You have definitely set a new record of scholarships, academic achievement and you have a willingness to give back to your community,” Hollaway said. “Several of our students have earned full academic scholarships, others have received enough money to pay for both a bachelor and a master’s degree. Just think if you found a way to pay for college without any debt at 18, what could you accomplish at 25 or 30 or even 50?”

The principal reminded the graduates they were created with special gifts and natural talents.

“Use them to make a positive mark on the world. You have so many people here rooting for you and cheering you on, including your Falcon family. Your teachers and I have enjoyed being a part of your journey. It’s been an absolute privilege being your principal and watching you mature into the young adults you are today. We are so proud of you.”

Calvin Vandergrift receives his high school diploma on Tuesday night. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0778-1-1-3.jpg Calvin Vandergrift receives his high school diploma on Tuesday night. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News The graduating class voted to have teacher Elizabeth Guiles as the guest speaker on Tuesday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0684-3.jpg The graduating class voted to have teacher Elizabeth Guiles as the guest speaker on Tuesday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Stokes County Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice, challenged the Class of 2018 to continue pushing themselves and strive to reach for greatness. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0665-3.jpg Stokes County Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice, challenged the Class of 2018 to continue pushing themselves and strive to reach for greatness. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Principal of Stokes Early College High School, Misti Holloway, congratulated the graduating class for receiving nearly 6.3 million dollars in scholarships. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0655-1-1-3.jpg Principal of Stokes Early College High School, Misti Holloway, congratulated the graduating class for receiving nearly 6.3 million dollars in scholarships. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Salutatorian Spencer Davis said during his time at Stokes Early College, he learned support and friendship is necessary in life. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0698-1-1-3.jpg Salutatorian Spencer Davis said during his time at Stokes Early College, he learned support and friendship is necessary in life. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Valedictorian Kaitlyn Barham, daughter of David and Nicole Barham in Pine Hall, earned the highest grade point average in her graduating class and will be attending the UNC-Chapel Hill this fall. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0715-3.jpg Valedictorian Kaitlyn Barham, daughter of David and Nicole Barham in Pine Hall, earned the highest grade point average in her graduating class and will be attending the UNC-Chapel Hill this fall. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Jazzmine Hairston and each of the students in this year’s graduating class placed red beads around Misti Holloway’s neck before receiving their diploma as a token of appreciation for the principal. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0737-3.jpg Jazzmine Hairston and each of the students in this year’s graduating class placed red beads around Misti Holloway’s neck before receiving their diploma as a token of appreciation for the principal. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Graduates wait for the moment to move their tassels. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0792-1-1-3.jpg Graduates wait for the moment to move their tassels. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Stokes Early College graduated 32 young adults on Tuesday evening at King Central Park. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0814-3.jpg Stokes Early College graduated 32 young adults on Tuesday evening at King Central Park. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Jessica Bourdon celebrates her graduation from Stokes Early College High School on Tuesday evening at King Central Park. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_1097-3.jpg Jessica Bourdon celebrates her graduation from Stokes Early College High School on Tuesday evening at King Central Park. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Samantha McGrade continued the Stokes Early College High School tradition by decorating her cap for graduation. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_1096-3.jpg Samantha McGrade continued the Stokes Early College High School tradition by decorating her cap for graduation. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Graduates pose with teacher and guest speaker Elizabeth Guiles on Tuesday evening. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0826-1-1-3.jpg Graduates pose with teacher and guest speaker Elizabeth Guiles on Tuesday evening. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News

