Public hearing set

In accordance with the provisions of N.C.G.S. 159-12, the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018, for the City of King was delivered to the Mayor and City Council on March 26, 2018, and is available for public inspection, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, holidays excepted, in the King City Hall located at 229 South Main Street. The Budget Officer will formally present the budget message to the Mayor and City Council at the June 4, 2018, City Council meeting, 7:00 p.m. at City Hall.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall on June 4, 2018, beginning at 7 p.m., for the purpose of receiving input from citizens wishing to comment on the proposed City Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019.