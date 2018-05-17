YMCA gears up for the best summer ever

The countdown to summer is on and kids aren’t the only ones looking forward to the summer months.

YMCAs across Northwest North Carolina are getting ready for programming and activities that stimulate both mind and body, in an effort to help children have an amazing summer.

“It’s important that children both play and learn throughout the summer,” says Derek Edwards, Executive Director for the Stokes Family YMCA. “From summer camp to swim lessons, the Y is able to support all children in our community and helps them discover and reach their full potential.”

YMCA summer camp at the Y provides kids with adventure, healthy fun, personal growth and friendships that can take a so-so summer and turn it into a memory that lasts a lifetime. The Y’s camps provide a welcoming environment for kids where they can belong, build relationships, develop character and discover their potential.

Since summer is synonymous with swim season, the Y encourages families to explore the benefits of swimming while also keeping safety top of mind. Swim lessons at the Y increase the accessibility and enjoyment of swimming to all ages and skill levels. Y Swim Lessons accommodate varying abilities to help foster a sense of achievement as swimmers’ progress between levels. Learn more at ymcanwnc.org/swim.

Whether it’s helping children read, keeping kids safe around water, or keeping them active and engaged throughout the summer, the Y has a program to benefit all youth in the community.

To learn more, visit ykidscamp.org or call 336 985 9622.