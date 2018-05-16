Farm to Families Market this weekend in King

Parents are often faced with the difficult challenge of managing demanding schedules with youth activities, maintaining households and their own work schedule. The Stokes County Cooperative Extension Office is hoping to alleviate some of that stress by offering a local farmers market at the King Senior Center overlooking the MADIK playground and ballfields.

“Parents these days are stretched very thin and in many different directions. One area that can be overlooked is meal planning. It’s very easy to go pick up fast food in between ballgames versus taking the time to cook and prepare family meals,” said Stokes County Extension Director, Carl Mitchell.

Stokes County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener’s will be hosting Farm to Families Markets at King Recreation Acres this Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Mitchell said during a master gardener meeting, members discussed the problem and noted parents need access to local farmers markets, but in locations where little travel is needed.

“That meeting happened to take place at the senior center overlooking the MADIK playground. A solution was literally staring in the face of the master gardeners,” he said.

On April 21, a trial market was held at the walkway in between the ballfield and the new playground. Three vendors attended with plants, lavender, discount certificates for strawberries and meats.

Mitchell said the market was a resounding success. This Saturday, another market day will be held at the same location with several additional venders which will include strawberries, plants, herbs, vegetable produce and meats.

He’s encouraging families to take advantage of the goods offered from local farmers.

“I’m excited to see how this market will evolve over time and I know that it will be a great benefit for parents’ demanding schedules,” Mitchell said.

For more information, contact the Stokes County Cooperative Extension Office at 336-593-8179.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Stokes County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener’s will be hosting a Farm to Families Market this Saturday at the King Senior Center overlooking the MADIK playground and ballfields. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_squash.jpg Stokes County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener’s will be hosting a Farm to Families Market this Saturday at the King Senior Center overlooking the MADIK playground and ballfields. Courtesy photo