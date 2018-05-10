Alex Flinchum and Sandy Murray featured in the Apple Gallery

The Stokes County Arts Council invites the public to a joint exhibition by local artists Alex Flinchum and Sandy Murray at the Apple Gallery, 500 Main St., Danbury. Pottery and works in acrylic and oil are on display throughout the month of May at the Apple Gallery. An opening reception and artist meet-and-greet are being held this Friday, May 11, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Potter Alex Flinchum is a Walnut Cove native and graduate of UNC Pembroke. Flinchum discovered his love of throwing clay after taking a pottery class at the Sawtooth School for Visual Arts in Winston-Salem. He works out of his home studio, firing in a 30 cubic foot kiln which he constructed of insulated fire brick and burners. Unique in more ways than one, he uses recycled vegetable oil to fuel his kiln and employs a raw glazing process, eliminating the traditional first “bisque” firing.

Joining Flinchum for this exhibition is fellow Walnut Cove artist Sandy Murray. Murray studied art at Mitchell College and N.C. State University. His paintings feature landscapes and seascapes with rich colors in both oil and acrylic mediums.

This joint exhibition features nearly 150 unique works of art. This Friday’s opening reception is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Stokes Arts at 336-593-8159.