The Stokes County Arts Council will host a special painting class this Friday, May 11 in celebration of Mother’s Day. Painting with Mom will feature instruction by Heather Smith, owner and instructor of Wooden Ladder Art Loft.

Participants will have two fun scenes from which to choose or paint your own creation! Registration is $30 and includes all supplies, gourmet beverage from Higher Grounds Coffee, and dessert.

To register, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at 336-593-8159.