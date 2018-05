The School Skippers 4-H Club met in April for their monthly meeting. As part of the annual Stokes County history theme, the club took a tour of historic Danbury, including the Moody Tavern, the old Courthouse, and the old Town Hall. The tour was led by the group’s leader, Leslie Bray Brewer. In addition, as part of their monthly service project, items were collected for donation to the Hope Pregnancy Center in King, NC.

The Skippers 4-H Club. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_4H-tour-.jpg The Skippers 4-H Club. Courtesy photo