Rice receives Patriot Award

Stokes County School Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice recently received the Patriot Award.

Rice was nominated by Lieutenant Colonel David Durham, who is a member of the United States Army Reserve, unit DLA Aviation located in Richmond, Virginia. Colonel Durham just returned from being deployed in Africa for the last seven months and said that having the support of Rice and the school system assured him things were being taken care of at home.

Durham also said Rice and his staff remained supportive during his military duties and never questioned the time he needed for reserve duty, even on short notice.