Stokes County Historical Society present film screening

The Stokes County Historical Society and the Stokes County Arts Council proudly present a film screening of the original historical play, “Sure and Steadfast: Jack and Nancy Shipp Martin and the Rock House”, Friday, May 18, 7 p.m. at the Arts Place, 502 Main St., Danbury, NC 27016. The play was originally performed in 2011 in the Historic Stokes County Courthouse. Written by, performed by and directed by an all-volunteer group of Stokes residents, this play honors the life of a true American Revolutionary War Patriot, Col. John “Jack” Martin of Stokes County. The drama was based on the most current written documented history in 2011. All characters and their relationships, and period music were carefully researched. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments available. For more information contact 336-593-8159 /www.StokesArts.org stokescountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com

