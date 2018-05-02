Primary Election set for May 8

Early voting in Stokes County is in full swing through Saturday, May 5. Hours at the Walnut Cove Fire Department and King Library on Thursday and Friday are 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and in the Government Center in Danbury on Thursday and Friday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hours for all three on Saturday are 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“We have 10 Republican candidates running for county commissioner on the ballot in May. The top three vote-getters will advance to the November elections,” said Stokes County Board of Elections Director, Jason Perry.

Those 10 Republican candidates include Rick Morris, Wayne Barneycastle, Allen Brown, Jamie East, incumbent Ernest Lankford, Boh Mabe, Andy Nickelston, Devin Parrish, Jamie Yontz and Andy Stevens.

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx will see a primary challenge from Dillon Gentry and Cortland J. Meader Jr. for her U.S. House of Representatives N.C. 5th District seat.

The lone Democratic primary race will see Winston-Salem City Council Member D.D. Adams and Jenny Marshall, also of Winston-Salem, vie to challenge for the U.S. House of Representatives N.C. 5th District seat in November.

Perry said since Greg Collins and Steven Hewett were the only two Democrats to file for county commissioner, they’ll automatically advance and there’s no need for a primary vote.

On Election Day, Tuesday, May 8 polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., but Perry noted those standing in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

“As a reminder, Election Day voting for the West King precinct voters is now at the King Library, rather than the American Legion building,” Perry said. Also adding, “Someone who has voted during one-stop early voting in the past may have gone to the Walnut Cove Fire Department or the King Library. On Election Day itself, these locations are for voters who live in the West Walnut Cove precinct and West King precinct. A voter who isn’t in one of these precincts should go to their home precinct to vote on Election Day.”

East Walnut Cove voters voting on May 8 at Southeastern Middle will do so in the school’s media center, as it was in Nov. 2016, instead of the gymnasium.

Voters may confirm their voting location, as well as other information, by visiting www.co.stokes.nc.us/vote or by calling the elections office at (336) 593-2409.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.