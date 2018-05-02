The Walnut Cove Ministerial Association is once again sponsoring community prayer gatherings for the National Day of Prayer on Thurs., May 3. The host site this year is the The Well at 201 E. 2nd St. A corporate prayer service will be held at noon with local pastors and musicians leading prayer and worship outside under the big tent. Another such service will take place outdoors at 7 p.m. The Well will also be open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. for floating, individualized prayer for anyone who wants to drop by to pray under the tent or inside where prayer stations will be set up with music continually playing. The community is invited to all of these events. For more information, please call Times of Refreshing Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer at (336) 529-9857.