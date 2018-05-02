Med Assist coming to Stokes May 19

NC Med Assist, a nonprofit pharmacy program providing access to lifesaving prescription medications, patient support, advocacy and related services to poor, vulnerable, and uninsured North Carolina residents, is coming to Stokes County on Saturday, May 19.

Stokes County citizens 18 years of age and older will be able to participate in a free over the counter medicine giveaway. This event will be held at London Elementary School at 609 School Street in Walnut Cove. No identification is required to participate.

“Those who attend will be able to select approximately 10 items from a list of products that will include many over the counter medications, health, and hygiene products,” said Wanda Roberson, Prevention Specialist at Insight Human Services, Inc. “Some items available may include cold, cough and flu medicine, Band-Aids, pain and allergy relief items, vitamins and much more.”

More than $100,000 worth of products will be available. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and attendees will be able to select items on a first come, first serve basis.

“Upon arrival attendees will be able to register and then will be given a shopping list to select the items they most need. Volunteers will take the list and collect the items and return to the attendee,” Roberson added.

Representatives from Med Assist will also be available to speak with attendees regarding eligibility for the NC Med Assist Free Pharmacy program. If qualified this program could assist those who do not have insurance and those who may have special situations. Other health and prevention specialists will be in attendance to provide information in their areas of expertise.

Cardinal Innovations Healthcare is the primary sponsor for NC Med Assist. Agencies contributing in planning and participation include, but are not limited to Stokes County Health Department, Stokes County Community Partners, Stokes County Collaborative, Stokes County Senior Services, Insight Human Services, Stokes Citizens for Safe and Healthy Communities and Stokes County Department of Social Services.

“In order for this event to take place volunteers are needed to assist with setting up the event on Friday, May 18 and on May 19 for registering attendees, completing orders and assisting as needed and as well with clean up,” Roberson said.

Visit http:/medassist.org/volunteer to sign up or call 336-287-2717.

“Various time options are available,” Roberson said. “All volunteers will be able to select items and refreshments are provided to volunteers. Please consider this opportunity to help make a difference in our county by volunteering and attending this event.”

For more information call 336-287-2717 or email Roberson at wroberson@insightnc.org. Additional information about NC Med Assist may be found at www.medassist.org.

