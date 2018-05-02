Soil and Water Conservation host Environmental Awareness Days

The Stokes Soil and Water Conservation District held its annual Environmental Awareness Days at Hanging Rock State Park on April 26 and 27. The Soil and Water office has offered this program for more than 30 years to the county’s fifth graders to bring awareness of the environment while covering topics in the 5th grade science curriculum.

Liz Schmidt with Wildlife Rehab, Inc. educates students about the characteristics of the Barred Owl.

Tom Smith with the Stokes Soil and Water office conducts an experiment that shows the effects of soil erosion on water quality.