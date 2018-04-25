Posted on by

Local businesses booming


Brumfield Cleaning, located at 8011 N. Point Blvd., Suite E3 in Winston Salem.


Ireland Insurance located at 474 S. Main Street in King.


Chase Ragsdale State Farm Insurance Agency located at 1072 N. Main Street Suite 102 in Walnut Cove.


Janet Hall Realty located at 474 S. Main Street in King.


The King Chamber of Commerce and local business community recently came together for the following ribbon cuttings:

