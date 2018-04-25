Local businesses booming

The King Chamber of Commerce and local business community recently came together for the following ribbon cuttings:

Brumfield Cleaning, located at 8011 N. Point Blvd., Suite E3 in Winston Salem. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Brumfield.jpg Brumfield Cleaning, located at 8011 N. Point Blvd., Suite E3 in Winston Salem. Courtesy photos Ireland Insurance located at 474 S. Main Street in King. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Ireland.jpg Ireland Insurance located at 474 S. Main Street in King. Courtesy photos Chase Ragsdale State Farm Insurance Agency located at 1072 N. Main Street Suite 102 in Walnut Cove. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Ragsdale.jpg Chase Ragsdale State Farm Insurance Agency located at 1072 N. Main Street Suite 102 in Walnut Cove. Courtesy photos Janet Hall Realty located at 474 S. Main Street in King. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Janet-hall.jpg Janet Hall Realty located at 474 S. Main Street in King. Courtesy photos