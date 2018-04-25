Locals train and compete in Spartan Sprint Race

Members of the Stokes Family YMCA signed up and participated in Spartan training for several weeks before completing the Spartan Sprint Race in Concord on April 7. The race, which is four miles long included obstacles such as climbing walls, sliding through the mud, crawling under barbwire and walking through creeks. The local group finished in four hours.

There were no injuries and all members completed and are now Spartans. Trainers Amanda Gail and Travis Koonts led the Stokes YMCA Spartan team. Members of the team include: Amanda Gail, Travis Koonts, Sally Frye Jackson, Judge Gretchen Kirkman, Katherine Hayworth, Sue Ashburn, Lori Morgan Lawson, Amanda Beasley, Matt Shoemaker, Zack Fox and Timothy Trollinger. The members are now training for two more Spartan races which will complete the Spartan Trifecta.