NWRL announces photography contest winners

On April 10, the Northwestern Regional Library system held an awards reception for “Transformation” photography contest and also hosted a photography workshop at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain. The winning entries will remain at the library in Pilot Mountain until the end of May before embarking on a tour where they will be displayed at various NWRL libraries throughout the four counties. The exhibit will be at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library until May 31 and then it will be at the Mount Airy Public Library until the end of June.

The evening began with a fun and informative workshop, during which presenter Gary Bell answered questions about photography. A reception and awards ceremony followed.

Contest winners were:

Youth 9-12 Color: 1st place: Nathan Dowell (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 9-12 Color: 2nd place: Anna Dowell (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 9-12 Color: 3rd place: Nathan Dowell (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 9-12 Color: Honorable Mention: Allison O’Brien (KING PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 9-12 B&W: 1st place: Isabella Smith (KING PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 9-12 B&W: 2nd place: Anna Dowell (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 9-12 B&W: Honorable Mention: Justin Jessup (DANBURY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 13-17 Digitally Altered: 1st place: Mally Snow (MOUNT AIRY LIBRARY)

Youth 13-17 Digitally Altered: 2nd place: Isis Thompson (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Youth 13-17 Color: 1st place: Lily Puckett (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 13-17 Color: 2nd place: Lily Puckett (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 13-17 Color: 3rd place: Isis Thompson (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 13-17 Color: Honorable Mention: Mally Snow (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Youth 13-17 Color: Honorable Mention: Olivia Edwards (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Youth 13-17 B&W: 1st place: Olivia Edwards (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 13-17 B&W: 2nd place: Isis Thompson (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 13-17 B&W: Honorable Mention: Mally Snow (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Youth 13-17 Abstract: 1st place: Isis Thompson (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Youth 13-17 Abstract: 2nd place: Mally Snow (MOUTN AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Adult Professional/Semi-Professional Digitally Altered: 1st place: Kathryn Meyer

(CHARLES H. STONE MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult Professional/Semi-Professional Digitally Altered: Honorable Mention:

Kathryn Meyer (CHARLES H. STONE MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult Professional/Semi-professional Color: 1st place: Kalena Chappell (KING

PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Adult Professional/Semi-professional Color: 2nd place: Nathan Wheeler (CHARLES

H. STONE MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult Professional/Semi-professional Color: Honorable Mention: Kathryn Meyer

(CHARLES H. STONE MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult Professional/Semi-professional Color: Honorable Mention: Kathryn Meyer

(CHARLES H. STONE MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult Professional/Semi-professional B&W: 1st place: Kathryn Meyer (CHARLES

H. STONE MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult Professional/Semi-professional B&W: 2nd place: Joseph Brunjes (WALNUT

COVE PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Adult Professional/Semi-professional B&W: Honorable Mention: Kathryn Meyer

(CHARLES H. STONE MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult Professional/Semi-professional Abstract: 1st place: Kathryn Meyer

(CHARLES H. STONE MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult Professional/Semi-professional Abstract: 2nd place: Kathryn Meyer

(CHARLES H. STONE MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult Digitally Altered: 1st place: Allen Morrison (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Adult Digitally Altered: 2nd place: Randy Bennett (ALLEGHANY COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Adult Digitally Altered: 3rd place: Allen Morrison (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Adult Digitally Altered: Honorable Mention: Jonathan MacCollum (CHARLES H. STONE MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult Color: 1st place: Drewann Lynch (KING PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Adult Color: 2nd place: Karen Jessup (DANBURY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Adult Color: 3rd place: Allen Morrison (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Adult Color: Honorable Mention: Drewann Lynch (KING PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Adult Color: Honorable Mention: Lou Nachman (ALLEGHANY COUNTY PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Adult Color: Honorable Mention: Lou Nachman (ALLEGHANY COUNTY PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Adult Color: Honorable Mention: Carol Bennett (ALLEGHANY COUNTY PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Adult Color: Honorable Mention: Lou Nachman (ALLEGHANY COUNTY PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Adult Color: Honorable Mention: Christine Boles (WALNUT COVE PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Adult Color: Honorable Mention: Allen Morrison (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Adult Color: Honorable Mention: Cindy Perkins-Adams (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Adult Color: Honorable Mention: Cindy Perkins-Adams (MOUNT AIRY PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Adult Color: Honorable Mention: Norma Hill (CHARLES H. STONE

MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult Color: Honorable Mention: Steven Collins (CHARLES H. STONE

MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult B&W: 1st place: Steven Collins (CHARLES H. STONE MEMORIAL

LIBRARY)

Adult B&W: 2nd place: Hannah Houston (BOONVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Adult B&W: 3rd place: Paige Carol Bennett (ALLEGHANY COUNTY PUBLIC

LIBRARY)

Adult B&W: Honorable Mention: Norma Hill (CHARLES H. STONE

MEMORIAL LIBRARY)

Adult Abstract: 1st place: Barb Terwilliger (CHARLES H. STONE MEMORIAL

LIBRARY)

Adult Abstract: 2nd place: Mary MacCollum (CHARLES H. STONE MEMORIAL

LIBRARY)

Adult Abstract: 3rd place: Karen Jessup (DANBURY PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Best in Show: Paula Crose (ELKIN PUBLIC LIBRARY)

People’s Choice: Deborah Overby (DANBURY PUBLIC LIBRARY)