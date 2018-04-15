Tornado watch lifted in Stokes

Update – The weather advisory and alerts have been lifted for Stokes County as of 10 p.m. The following roads remain closed:

As of 9:30 p.m., there are more than 1,200 outage events across the state affecting an estimated 74,000 customers. Crews have been working and have already restored power to many customers.

The current status for the Northwest Piedmont Triad is:

Forsyth: 47 outage events, 3,581 customers

Stokes: 16 events, 816 customers

Wilkes: 3 events, 25 customers

Surry and Yadkin: no outages reported at this time

There is one outage from the Danbury substation that has more than 500 customers out, including South Stokes High School.

Stokes County is currently under a severe weather watch and tornado watch until 11 p.m., according to Brian Booe, Stokes Emergency Services Director.

The following roads are closed in the county due to trees and fallen powerlines:

Hwy 89 and Horseshoe Road in the Francisco community, South Friendship Road in Germanton, Rosebud Road and Hwy 8 in Walnut Cove.

“Calls for debris in the roadway started coming into the 911 center in the Francisco, South Stokes, Friendship Road, and Walnut Cove area of the county,” Booe said. “Multiple trees are down on Rosebud Road with powerlines down and broken power poles. The road is currently closed at this time.”

DOT has been notified to assist with traffic control and fire departments are working to clear roads and assess the damage, Booe added.

Power outages have been reported at 232 homes in the county as of 7:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.

