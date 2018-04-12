Community invited to film screening and call to action

In Recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month and in collaboration with the North Carolina Association for the Education of Young Children (NCAEYC), the community is invited to a film screening and a call to action. Hosted by Stokes Partnership for Children, Stokes County Dept. of Social Services, Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, The Children’s Center and the Stokes County Arts Council, the viewing of “Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope” will be held Monday, April 23, at 10 a.m. to noon at The Arts Place in Danbury.

According to KPJR Films, “The child may not remember. But the body remembers. Researchers have recently discovered a dangerous biological syndrome caused by abuse and neglect during childhood. As the new documentary Resilience reveals, toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at a greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and early death. While the broader impacts of poverty worsen the risk, no segment of society is immune. Resilience, however, also chronicles the dawn of a movement that is determined to fight back. Trailblazers in pediatrics, education and social welfare are using cutting-edge science and field-tested therapies to protect children from the insidious effects of toxic stress—and the dark legacy of a childhood that no child would choose.”

Admission is free and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. The film trailer may be viewed at: https://kpjrfilms.co/resilience/. Please register by calling Stokes Partnership for Children at 336-985-2676, ext. 141 or email wcraig@stokepfc.com.