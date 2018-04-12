Foxx responds to Speaker Ryan’s retirement announcement

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., released the following statement after Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) announced his plan to retire at the close of the 115th Congress:

“Serving the people of Wisconsin has been a tremendous honor for Speaker Ryan and he has served them well. He accepted the Speaker’s gavel and took on the burden of leadership for the good of our conference and our nation – not out of personal or political ambition. He truly has a servant’s heart. There are many accomplishments and legislative victories which history should attribute to Speaker Ryan’s leadership, including leading the fight on tax reform and rebuilding our military.

Republicans have a long track-record of lauding family values as one of our core principles. Speaker Ryan’s decision to spend more time with his family is fulfilling that principle, and he will leave the House as he entered it, a conservative champion for all our shared principles. For as long as I have known Paul, I have known him to be a man of faith and family. I understand his decision to return to Wisconsin and his family, but I will dearly miss my friend.”