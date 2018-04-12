Master Gardener’s Seed Swap, King Farmer’s Market opening

The Stokes Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will sponsor the third annual seed swap in conjunction with the opening day of the King Farmer’s Market 2018 season on April 18 at the YMCA parking lot in King. The Market is open from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Master Gardeners have been saving seeds from native wildflowers, other flowers, vegetables and herbs to offer at this event. The idea is that folks who have seeds to share can bring them with information about the variety and growing characteristics included. No money is exchanged, and a reciprocal donation is not required for obtaining seeds from the Master Gardeners.

The Master Gardeners will also be offering a “Farms to Families” event on April 21 and May 19 at King Recreation Acres to connect local folks with local food from local farmers.

For further information about each of these events, please see the Stokes Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StokesEMGV