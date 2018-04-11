Stokes artist receives Duke Energy Regional Artist Project Grant

Local artist Zach McCraw was a recent recipient of the Duke Energy Regional Artist Project Grant available to artists working in the disciplines of music, film, literature, dance, visual art and craft. The program is sponsored by Duke Energy and supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and offered to residents in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties.

“I heard about the grant through the art community and I know artists that have received funding from the RAPG in the past. I applied in 2016 to help fund an elementary school performance tour in Stokes County, presented by Stokes Arts. I didn’t receive grant funding for that project, but with donations from Stokes County businesses and organizations the performances were a great success,” he said.

Out of 14 awards totaling $24,500, McCraw is the only artist from Stokes to receive funding.

“I feel honored to receive the grant and honored to represent Stokes County. With funding I plan to purchase a new computer with video editing software, a projector for public screenings, and a camera. With this equipment I can elevate my work and showcase in a variety of venues. I’m looking forward to exploring multiple avenues of digital video editing, from green screen manipulation to 3D animation,” he said.

McCraw is currently developing abstract techniques of layering and filtering footage to create progressive colorful video art pieces.

“The subject of my proposed video work is symbolism, vanity and identity in the digital age. Art of all disciplines is a direct reflection of the imagination and social climate of a particular time and place. Recognition of artists, especially those with a unique voice that are discovering new techniques and artistic practices to engage with the public is a clear way to enrich the community, push the state of the arts forward and inspire others to create.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Zach McCraw recently received the Duke Energy Regional Artist Project Grant available to artists working in the disciplines of music, film, literature, dance, visual art and craft. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_9866.jpg Zach McCraw recently received the Duke Energy Regional Artist Project Grant available to artists working in the disciplines of music, film, literature, dance, visual art and craft. Courtesy photo