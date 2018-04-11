Stokes County Social Services recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Stokes County Department of Social Services encourages everyone in North Carolina to join in helping build safe, stable, nurturing environments where children can thrive.

Stokes County Department of Social Services staff are celebrating child abuse prevention month by wearing blue and by putting out pinwheels for prevention.

“We all play a role in helping great childhoods happen. We’ree placing pinwheels and yard signs all over the county to help people remember that child abuse is everybody’s business,” said DSS Director Stacy Elmes.

Pinwheels are the national symbol of child abuse prevention and a visible reminder of the happy and healthy childhood that all children deserve.

“Each of us has the ability to help children and families in our communities,” Elmes said. “There are many ways that you can help, one of which would be mentoring a child or a parent. Time spent with a child or with their parent is never wasted. This is just one simple way that you can make a difference in the life of a child or their family. It is our responsibility as a community to ensure that our children grow up happy and healthy.”

On April 15, at 6:30 p.m. DSS is sponsoring a free event held at Poplar Springs Church of Christ Family Life Center. A speaker from the National Criminal Justice Training Center will discuss internet safety, digital drama, cyber bullying and sexting.

On April 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the Art Market in Danbury, the Stokes Partnership for Children in collaboration with DSS, the Children’s Center, and Cardinal Innovations will be showing the documentary “Resilience”. The film brings to light how toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at a greater risk of disease, homelessness, prison time and early death. It also chronicles the dawn of a movement that is determined to fight back. This event is free to the public. Please contact (336)985-2676, ext. 141 to register for this event.

If you have any questions or concerns about child abuse and neglect, please contact the Stokes County Department of Social Services at (336)593-2861.