Responding to the increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Sheriff Joey Lemons has announced that Stokes County citizens are being invited to become Honorary Members of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

Membership applications go out in the mail this month. Individuals choosing to join the voluntary program can do so for $25, while businesses can show their support with a $50 contribution. The funding provides critically important technical resources, legislative support on key criminal justice issues, support for the NCSA Undergraduate Criminal Justice Scholarship Program at the University of North Carolina System and in the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, and additional training for sheriffs and their deputies.