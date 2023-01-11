Stokes County commissioners unanimously voted in favor to update a management agreement on Monday evening, stating they’ll continue to provide $4,000 annually for the operation and maintenance to the Lions Park in Walnut Cove. The updated agreement will allow the Walnut Cove Lions Club to pursue much needed improvement grants for the park.
On behalf of the Lions Club, Donna Petree told commissioners the park is in dire need of updates and repairs. She requested the county consider matching grant funds.
The Lions Park is made up of 62 acres right outside the city limits of Walnut Cove. In a deed dated July 30, 1976, the Walnut Cove Lions Club donated its property and recreational facility to the county. The transfer would assist in receiving federal and state funding at the time.
Petree explained money has been raised over the years, but it’s being increasingly difficult, especially since Covid.
In the height of summer and in early fall, Petree said around 300 children utilize the Lions Park through sports at least three times a week. The park includes a walking track, clubhouse, playground and ballfields.
“As we move forward, we would just like to have a dialogue to happen between all of us,” Petree said to commissioners.
Commissioner Brad Chandler said he believed in supporting the park.
“It’s a quality-of-life issue,” he said. “It’s what helps make a community vibrant.”
He added, he believes short term, mid-range and long-term goals need to stay in the forefront of the board.
“What happens is that we’ll do something one-time for a year in the budget and then 15 years later we’re shocked that the dugouts are in disrepair,” he said.
Commissioner Keith Wood said he was aware of the park’s “desperate need” and saw it firsthand when watching his grandchildren play ball.
He inquired if the Town of Walnut Cove contributes to the park and was told no.
“I still think we need to ask the Town of Walnut Cove if they can find some money to contribute.”
Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall said he’s supportive of the park, and other parks throughout the county. He’d also seen the dugout and playground equipment.
“It was atrocious. We have liability insurance, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone was to get hurt,” he said.
Along with Chandler, Mendenhall supported long term planning for the county parks.
“I agree with the board; they’re important to quality of life,” said chairman Rick Morris. “I think we have to keep in mind that we have to treat all parks equal. We’ve got to be prepared to do for one what we do for the others. Like everything else it’ll have to compete in the budget with other budget requirements we have. It will all come down to affordability.”