Stokes County commissioners unanimously voted in favor to update a management agreement on Monday evening, stating they’ll continue to provide $4,000 annually for the operation and maintenance to the Lions Park in Walnut Cove. The updated agreement will allow the Walnut Cove Lions Club to pursue much needed improvement grants for the park.

On behalf of the Lions Club, Donna Petree told commissioners the park is in dire need of updates and repairs. She requested the county consider matching grant funds.