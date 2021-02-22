DANBURY — Long-time Stokes County Deputy Joey Lemons was appointed Monday afternoon to take on the role of sheriff, filling the shoes of the retiring Mike Marshall.
The Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Lemons to the post, following the recommendation of the Stokes County Republican Party Executive Committee.
“He’s…a fine young fellow. He’s young and can do the job a long time…” said county GOP Chair Virginia Smith in presenting his name to the board.
The commissioners made the vote with little discussion.
Lemons, whom Marshall appointed to the post of Chief Deputy in October 2019, has been with the sheriff’s office since 2011.
Monday’s action came after Marshall, who’s served as sheriff since his 2010 election to the post, dropped a bombshell on the board earlier this month when he told them he would be retiring at the end of February because of health issues.
While he did not provide details, at the time Marshall said that he had made “multiple doctor trips and trips to Baptist Hospital, and my last couple of visits have not been positive. I’ve had some issues come up that I don’t feel like I’m going to be able to recover from….I think it’s going to be the best thing for everybody. I always said that if I ever got to the point where I’m not 100% it would be time to sit down, and I’m there. All I can do is be honest about it.”
“I’m not a quitter,” Sheriff Marshall added when addressing the board earlier this month. “I’ve always stood up, never back down. But I’m doing what I have to do now because I feel like this is best for the county, and my family and myself.”
His retirement ends a more than 30-year law enforcement career with the sheriff’s office, and nearly 40 years of employment by Stokes County. His retirement comes about half-way through his third four-year term.
Lemons, 33, will now serve out the remainder of that term. He was not onhand to address the board Monday, but he comes to the job not only with more than a decade’s worth of experience, but from a law enforcement family. His father, Jeff, retired as a captain after 32 years in the sheriff’s office, though he continued helping in a part-time capacity afterward.
“I feel like I was called to this,” the younger Lemons said in 2019, shortly after being named chief deputy. “And in many ways, I took up the family business. I do think that law enforcement – really all first-responders – is a calling, like the ministry.”
Marshall’s retirement announcement was met with universal praise from the commissioners for his work, and Monday’s appointment came without any hint of dissension among the board members.
While there was little discussion around Lemons’ appointment, board Vice Chair Sonya Cox had some words of encouragement and appreciation for the new sheriff.
“I’ve just been doing some reading and research…my son’s a police officer so I have a real interest in it,” she said, adding that law officers have a difficult task working in today’s political climate, with calls to defund the police and enact reforms she believes would inhibit their ability to be effective.
“(It’s) imperative we have a sheriff … we know his beliefs and constitutional values mirror that of the community. I know Joey Lemons will stand up and have a backbone and serve the community well.”