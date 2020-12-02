WALNUT COVE — The local Habitat organization has added a new couple to its team.
On Sunday afternoon Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County dedicated its latest home at 1066 Charlie Stevens Road, off Highway 8 northwest of Walnut Cove and just north of South Stokes High School.
Executive Director Diane Myers had high praise for Bobby and Darlene Strickland, who will move in to the latest completed residence.
“This family right here, they have been hang-busters. Any opportunity they’ve had for their sweat equity they’ve been on it. I will say at the beginning they were a little hesitant. But now they’ve got it going on. They’re right in the middle of it. We have been blessed to have known them through this process. We are grateful for their service to the project and to the community. We’re glad to have them as part of the Habitat program.”
Darlene Strickland agreed: “At first, we didn’t know what in the world we was doing!”
“I can’t say enough good things about Darlene and Bobby,” Jeff Myers said. “They have been involved with everything, from the foundation to the finishing. They have been inspirational to me and I really truly appreciate both of you.”
“I pray that y’all’s dreams will come true, too, like mine and Bobby’s have,” Darlene Strickland added. “This is our dream come true.”
Two more Habitat homes are being constructed next door on Charlie Stevens Road.
In opening the brief ceremony, local Habitat chair April Moser talked about Habitat’s mission: “seeking to put God’s love into action, brings people together to build homes.”
“I thank God,” Bobby Strickland concluded. “If it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t have nothing… We’re going to make it a good home.”