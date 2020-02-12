Labyrinth installed in Walnut Cove

WALNUT COVE — The first of three planned labyrinths was installed this week by master labyrinth designer Nathan Wiles. The brick inlaid design is located behind Christ Episcopal Church on Summit Street. It will be one of the stops on a planned walking tour being sponsored by The Lilies Project.
“The idea for a labyrinth came out of a series of meetings the planning group held,” said Lilies Project director Caroline Armijo. “When talking with citizens at events like Art on Main, multiple people requested opportunities to walk. The idea for the labyrinth bloomed through the meetings and the desire to plant a wildflower garden on the banks of the Walnut Cove Public Library.”
Armijo said that Danielle Bailey-Lash, a member of the planning group, was particularly interested in building a labyrinth in Walnut Cove.
“She spent a lot of time in prayer and meditation as she faced her brain tumor over the last ten years,” Armijo added. “Tammy Hill, another team member, began visiting labyrinths across North Carolina using the World Wide Labyrinth Locator (https://labyrinthlocator.com/). She brought back insights regarding which labyrinth designs are most memorable and appeared to be easiest to maintain. Vivian Fulk invited a number of the group members for lunch and to walk the labyrinth located on her farm Medley Meadows in King.”
Wiles, who lives in Wilmington, has built labyrinths for clients all over the country.
The history of labyrinths date back to well over 4,000 years, with the earliest examples found near the Mogar rock carvings in northern Spain.
“A labyrinth is an ancient tool that is still relevant today,” Wiles explains. “Labyrinths are used for many different purposes” including focusing, team-building, healing, meditation, and prayer.
A labyrinth has one entry point with a meandering path that leads to the center. You usually exit the same way you came in. The idea is that while using your body to walk the path, you can relax or focus your mind.
The labyrinth at Christ Church is the first of three labyrinths coming to the community. A second concrete labyrinth will be located at the Walnut Cove Public Library, and a third canvas labyrinth will be at the Walnut Cove Senior Center.
All three labyrinths will be available for community members throughout Stokes County to use, Armijo said. A series of free trainings for community members and teachers will be scheduled, and there will be a labyrinth certification process made available.
The Lilies Project is seeking volunteers to establish a labyrinth committee to help facilitate the ongoing use of the labyrinth.