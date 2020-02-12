WALNUT COVE — The first of three planned labyrinths was installed this week by master labyrinth designer Nathan Wiles. The brick inlaid design is located behind Christ Episcopal Church on Summit Street. It will be one of the stops on a planned walking tour being sponsored by The Lilies Project.

“The idea for a labyrinth came out of a series of meetings the planning group held,” said Lilies Project director Caroline Armijo. “When talking with citizens at events like Art on Main, multiple people requested opportunities to walk. The idea for the labyrinth bloomed through the meetings and the desire to plant a wildflower garden on the banks of the Walnut Cove Public Library.”

Labyrinth installed in Walnut Cove
