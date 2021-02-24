Our local legisltor, Rep. Kyle Hall, is the new Chair of the House Appropriations Committee at the General Assembly. We recently submitted a series of questions as he does his work in Raleigh. Here are the questions and Rep. Hall’s responses:
Q. What is your overall outlook on this session of the General Assembly?
A. Fortunately, North Carolina is in a strong financial position thanks to tax and spending reforms of the last decade that balanced our budget and helped grow the economy. Lawmakers can work together on our shared priorities because we are not in dire fiscal circumstances like other states and previous crises.
Q. Legislators and Gov. Cooper agreed on a $1 billion COVID-19 relief package in September. Do you see more opportunities for bipartisanship ahead?
A. The General Assembly has already unanimously passed another bipartisan federal relief package as well as a bill to reopen all North Carolina public schools.
Q. Lawmakers and the Governor haven’t come to terms on a budget since 2018, meaning the state has been running on a series of “mini-budgets” for the past two years. How important is it to create a budget that Gov. Cooper would sign?
A. The State Budget is operating on a certified continuing resolution budget, in addition to single-appropriations bills, which are ensuring state government is fully funded. We should return to regular budget order, but not at the expense of going back on our principles and returning to days past of high taxes, overspending, debt, and deficits that Governor Cooper demands with his vetoes.
Q. What’s your opinion on Medicaid Expansion? And if not in favor, what are other options for bringing healthcare to rural areas like Stokes County and to bolster rural hospitals?
A. Completing Medicaid Transformation is a healthcare priority this session to improve the program that currently serves 2 million North Carolinians, 1-in-5 people of our state. The legislature has advanced Association Health Plans to ease access to healthcare for small businesses, hourly employees and people in the workforce who cannot receive insurance directly through their employers. Creating jobs to increase wages and benefits is the best long-term solution, not growing government spending.
Q. One of the top legislative priorities, and certainly one for Stokes County, is rural broadband. The Carolina Journal says that $30 million “will be doled out through the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) program. The Legislature created the program in 2018 to offer grants to aid broadband access in rural parts of N.C., connecting an estimated 22,000 homes so far.” The Governor has proposed an additional $250 million to increase high-speed internet access. While private providers have stepped up in some areas, so you favor increased funding for rural internet access?
A. The General Assembly designed the GREAT program to serve rural communities like ours and it has been a success so far. We will continue investing heavily into this program as its mechanisms of scoring and granting bid awards has been a big success getting money out to support connectivity. We expect more dramatic investments into this program through the budget and from federal COVID relief funds.
Q. Less than a year after an audit of the N.C. Department of Transportation found the department overspent its budget by $742 million, a panel is recommending the department get a 40% budget hike. The N.C. First Commission recently suggested that state transportation should get an additional $2 billion annually to deal with crumbling infrastructure brought on by time and a growing population. Last year a funding bill for the department added more oversight, but also cut half a billion from the DOT budget in the wake of the pandemic. How do you feel about sending more money to the Transportation Department?
A. The General Assembly made significant reforms to DOT last year to add legislative appointments to the Board of Transportation and increase spending accountability through audit and reporting requirements. Many sectors of state government are seeing increased needs due to dramatic population increases, and fortunately the North Carolina legislature is ready to meet these needs. We have a strong savings reserve, cash-on-hand, and a resilient economy. We have long-term capability to meet critical needs in infrastructure because we have made smart financial decisions and not committed to the Governor’s overspending demands.
Q. Gov. Cooper is again pushing for a multibillion-dollar bond for schools and infrastructure [from Jan. 14: “You’re never going to find better interest rates,” he said. “Our economy needs the money, and this is the time for North Carolina to move forward with a significant infrastructure bond. I’m hoping we can work together with the legislature to do that.”], of an amount that would need voter approval but on a target that both parties seem to agree need help. How do you feel about a new major bond proposal in light of the pandemic economy?
A. I supported a bond in the previous session and will evaluate upcoming proposals for education communities and transportation again in light of where our state is financially now. Overall, North Carolina is in a strong position to invest with a forward-looking vision for our needs because we have balanced the budget and saved wisely, allowing us to meet growing demands.
Q. Are you in favor of a constitutional amendment to limit state spending, as some groups like the John Locke Foundation have proposed?
A. I support responsible government spending that is limited to the core priorities of state government. A constitutional amendment to constrain state spending to meet the needs of population growth and inflation may have merit in some forms, because this General Assembly has budgeted responsibly but that has not been the case in the past, and may not be in the future. We need some mechanisms to protect taxpayers, whether it is in statute or the constitution, to prevent the dire financial circumstances many states face today.
Q. “I think almost everything else that we do will play off of what the situation is in terms of the virus,” Sen. Berger recently told The News & Observer. Similarly, House Speaker Moore has said determining how to allocate a new disaster-relief package from the federal government is the legislature’s top priority. How do you think this approach on the pandemic might then translate to the work of the budget?
A. Because North Carolina can invest federal relief into critical needs instead of paying off previous debt and deficits, our budget can also meet state government priorities for our schools, public safety, and transportation systems. Tax collections have remained resilient in our state economy after pro-growth reforms helped our state become the very best place for business in America, securing a strong financial position for our state budget under Republican leadership.
Q. What are your thoughts on the state’s response to the pandemic, and the vaccine rollout? Are you in favor of limiting a governor’s power to issue emergency orders?
A. The General Assembly has funded 60 deep freezers through the UNC Collaboratory with state funds and appropriated $95 million of federal funds to support vaccine distribution this week. The Administration has not prioritized an equitable rollout for rural counties, and so far the folks in counties like mine have suffered. The legislature is conducting oversight and providing additional resources to help local health departments and providers deal with shifting priorities of the administration’s distribution process.
Q. Rep. Moore said he plans to use the session to help businesses hit hardest by the pandemic, which could come in the form of tax, administrative and regulatory relief. [The Cares Act, which Congress passed last March, included $150 billion in aid for states and large localities, while the $900 billion stimulus package passed in late December provides no direct aid to states and localities.] How would you propose to help local businesses?
A. We should look at making PPP loans tax forgivable like we did last year, we should probably continue to let businesses remit some tax collections on a delayed basis as they deal with cash-flow issues. Most of all, we need to let the economy safely reopen so businesses can implement the plans they have to keep customers safe without government restrictions on the economy.
Q. Should the state direct some of its more than $4 billion in unreserved funds to areas affected by the pandemic? What should we do with the state’s budget surplus?
A. The cash-on-hand is not a surplus, because many of those funds are reserved or the result of the Governor’s vetoes blocking them from reaching capital projects and salary increases. We are committed to meeting those needs, and others affected by the pandemic, with these available funds. It is a fortunate thing for our state to have money available to address critical needs, while many other states are having to raise taxes or cut spending to fill deficits.
Q. Of course our public schools have been greatly affected by health crisis. We have a newly elected Republican Superintendent, Catherine Truitt, and school needs are great. How can the Appropriations Committee help made sure our schools succeed? Do you see any room for compromise on teacher pay raises?
A. The most important thing we can do is safely reopen all schools full-time, now. The Appropriations Committee directed another $1.6 billion in federal relief funds for schools this week. Lawmakers have made a historic commitment to help public schools by “holding harmless” their funding levels regardless of enrollment drops. This was the biggest budget priority of K-12 communities and North Carolina lawmakers are able to meet this need because of a decade of successful Republican reform.
Q. We have a new President. How do you respond to his call for unity? Does a spirit of unity include the General Assembly’s relationship to Governor Cooper?
A. Actions speak much louder than words, and President Biden’s ring hollow when he calls for unity while signing dozens of liberal Executive Orders that fulfill a far-left job-killing agenda. North Carolina has demonstrated a better path forward and has worked in the spirit of bipartisan compromise since the pandemic began.