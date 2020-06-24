125199372_web1_Fourth-of-July-Fireworks

KING — After months of discussion and waiting on the state’s reopening plan, the City Council voted to go ahead with its annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Meeting Thursday before its annual Budget Workshop, the Council decided to hold the fireworks on the Fourth, a Saturday, and let Fire Chief Steven Roberson and Police Chief Jordan Boyette provide a plan on logistics of the event in the weeks remaining before the event.