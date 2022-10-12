Austin Tory Teague, 19, of Rural Hall, was arrested for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His court date was scheduled for September 16.
Kier Malik Hardin, 26, of Jamestown, was arrested on August 10 for failure to appear in Randolph County court. Bond was $500 with a court date of September 5.
Christopher Tyler Pruett, 31, of King, was arrested on August 20 for possession of marijuana and possession marijuana paraphernalia. His court date was scheduled for October 5.
Justin Michael Alyn McIntire, 30, of King, was arrested on August 20 for possession with the intention to sell or distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie Lynn Senter, 30, of King, was arrested on August 23 for resisting a public officer and assault on a government official. Bond was $1,000 with a court date of October 11.
Antonio Martinez Alonzo, 25, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on August 23 for the possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His court date is scheduled for October 11.
Timothy Gray Brim, Jr., 48, of Pinnacle, was arrested on August 24 for trespassing, simple assault, and cyberstalking.
Brady Alvin Beck, 75, of Pinnacle, was arrested on August 26 for failure to appear in Stokes County court.
Lonnie Harrison Chandler, 49, of King, was arrested on August 28 for driving while impaired. Bond was $2,500 with a court appearance scheduled for September 13.
Joy Martin Severt, 47, of Mount Airy, was arrested on August 29 for larceny, possession of stolen goods, and concealment of goods. Her court date was scheduled for October 4.
Savannah Lakeleigh Raths, 19, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested on August 29 for speeding. Bond was $300 and a court appearance was scheduled for September 14.
Cory Ralph Arrington, 31, of Mount Airy, was arrested on August 31 for WFA-fail to return hired motor vehicle, OFA-failure to appear, and OFA-probation violation. Bond amount was $50,000 with a court appearance scheduled for September 29.
Dylan Tyler Beck, 24, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested on September 2 for failing to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond was $1,800,000 with a court appearance of September 27.
Morgan James Plott, 20, of King, was arrested on September 3 for a possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $3,000 with a court appearance of September 6.
Charlie Jackson Hayes, 32, of Rural Hall, was arrested for assault on female. Bond was $2,500 with a court date scheduled for October 11.
Benjamin Lee Harrold, 20, of Germanton, was arrested on September 4 for a possession of malt beverage under the age of 21. His court appearance is scheduled for October 10.
Morris Gilbert Neese, 43, of King, was arrested on September 5 for driving while impaired.
Thomas Albert Bakich, 44, of Germanton, was arrested on September 8 for felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation. Bond was $11,500 with a court appearance of October 5.
Angelica Nicole Bacote, 32, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on September 14 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond was $3,000 with a court appearance of October 26.
Meagan Dudley Hutchens, 34, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on September 14 for possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule III controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $5,000 with a court appearance of September 15.
Zachary New, 32, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on September 14 for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is court date was scheduled for October 4.
Cory Gene Sturgill, 32, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on September 17 for failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond was $5,000 with a court appearance of September 27.
Kathleen Karen Nelson, 61, was arrested on September 17 for obtaining property by false pretenses. Her court appearance is scheduled for October 10.
Jeremy Daniel Stamps, 36, of Elkin, was arrested on September 19 for driving while impaired. His court appearance is scheduled for October 11.
Zachary Duane Badgett, 33, of King, was arrested on September 22 for cruelty to animals. His court appearance is scheduled for November 16.
Ian Cyler Read, 23, of King was arrested on September 25 for assault on female and resist a public officer. His court appearance is scheduled for October 11.
Anthony William Ayers, 38, of King, was arrested on September 27 for an assault on a female. His court appearance is scheduled for October 18.
Carie Ann Morton, 33, of King, was arrested on September 27 for the possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule III controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her court appearance is scheduled for November 8.