Ronald Charles Cecile, 23, of Hillsborough, was arrested on Jan. 26 for felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. His bond was set at $75,000. His court appearance was Jan. 28.
Larry Dewayne Bouldin, 49, of Pilot Mountain, was charged on Jan. 25 with possession of stolen property and larceny. His court date is March 10.
Brynna Xaviera Morgan, 19, of High Point, was arrested on Jan. 25 for larceny and resisting an officer. No bond or court date was listed.
Scotty Neal Chandler, 43, of Boonville, was arrested on Jan. 23 for second degree trespass, larceny and possession of stolen goods, all misdemeanors. He has a March 11 court appearance.
Casey Dwayne Messer, 29, of East Bend, was arrested for second-degree trespass on Jan. 23. His court date is March 11.
Brandie Sue Helms, 37, of Tobaccoville, was arrested Jan. 23 for a probation violation in Forsyth County and resisting an officer. Bond was set at $3,000. Her court date in Forsyth County was Feb. 10. Her court date in Danbury was Feb. 4.
Scottie Dale Manring, 46, of King, was charged on Jan. 23 with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, expired registration and inspection violation. His court appearance was on Feb. 4.
Natali Opal Peters, 39, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Jan. 21 for possession with intent to manfacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, plus failure to appear on a previous charge. Bond was $10,300 and she had a Feb. 10 trial.
Charles William Blalock, 48, of Walnut Cove, was charged Jan. 21 with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, plus possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $5,000 and his court appearance is set for March 10.
Jordan Michael Stevens, 20, of King, was arrested on Jan. 20 for larceny and possession of stolen property. His court date was Feb. 12.
Robert Calvin March Jr., 66, of King, was arrested on Jan. 20 for driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His trial date was Feb. 26.
Serenity Michelle Novella Colon, 18, or Kernersville, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property on Jan. 20. Her trial was Feb. 12.
Shawn Lamont Albright, 47, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Jan. 20 for larceny and possession of stolen goods. His trial date was Feb. 12.
Joshua Rosario Patane, 20, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Jan. 19 for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and a read taillight violation. His court date was Feb. 4.
Donald Tyrell France, 28, of Westfield, was charged on Jan. 17 with possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substace, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed weapon after consuming, driving while license revoked, expired registration, and inspection violation. His court appearance was on Feb. 4.
Katherine Hope Wagner, 36, of King, was arrested on Jan. 16 for possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Her trial date is March 10.
Sunni Duggins Lawson, 39, of Germanton, was arrested on Jan. 16 for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Her court date is March 10.
Steven Paul Owens, 31, of King, was arrested for possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 15. His court date was Feb. 12.
Bryanna Danielle Poe, 19, of King, was arrested on Jan. 14 for possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. Her court date was Feb. 4.
Justin Lee Kramer, 21, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Jan. 13 for possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and failure to stop at a red light. His court date was Feb. 4.
Gregory Ellis Settlemyre, 42, of King, was charged with second-degree trespass, larceny and possession of stolen property on Jan. 11. His court date was Feb. 11.