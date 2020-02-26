Ronald Charles Cecile, 23, of Hillsborough, was arrested on Jan. 26 for felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. His bond was set at $75,000. His court appearance was Jan. 28.

Larry Dewayne Bouldin, 49, of Pilot Mountain, was charged on Jan. 25 with possession of stolen property and larceny. His court date is March 10.