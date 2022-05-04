128457659_web1_Brown_Bria

Petty Officer 2nd Class Bria Brown, West Stokes Class of 2009, is following in family members’ footsteps by serving in the U.S. Navy.

A King native is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap in Bangor, Washington, homeport to west coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Bria Brown joined the Navy to continue a family tradition. Today, Brown serves as a “legalman,” who perform paralegal duties under the direction and supervision of Judge Advocates to provide and administer legal services.