A King native is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap in Bangor, Washington, homeport to west coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Bria Brown joined the Navy to continue a family tradition. Today, Brown serves as a “legalman,” who perform paralegal duties under the direction and supervision of Judge Advocates to provide and administer legal services.
“All of my uncles had been in some form of the military, and my mom also served in the Navy,” said Brown. “I joined to follow in their footsteps. I also joined for the opportunities the Navy provides.”
Brown attended West Stokes High School and graduated in 2009. Today, Brown uses skills and values similar to those found in King to succeed in the Navy.
“I carry the southern hospitality of my hometown with me,” she said. “You never know what people are going through in their lives, and I like being a friendly face for someone to see.”
These lessons have helped Brown while serving with Submarine Readiness Squadron 31. Known as America’s “Apex Predators,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines, ballistic-missile submarines and guided-missile submarines.Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.
The Virginia-class is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.
The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. These subs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class vessel will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S., replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each ship is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.
Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Brown is part of a rich 122-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Brown is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to nation defense because we have the ability to keep our families safe at night,” said Brown.
For decades Naval Submarine Base Bangor has been home to Ohio Class ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Brown and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“For me, I’m proud of how the naval community came together during the COVID-19 pandemic in Guam,” said Brown. “It showed me how resilient sailors and the communities we work with can be.”
As Brown and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“To me, serving in the Navy means being part of a community that understands the difficulties and accomplishments without explanations,” she added. “We can relate to each other in a really short period of time. It’s just fun, and a once in a lifetime experience.”