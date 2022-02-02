KING — Tara Schiphof rolled up for her interview in a giant black and yellow DeWalt Tools truck.
Clearly this is not your typical beauty queen.
The current Miss Macon, Georgia, was home for a visit, as her parents, grandparents and brother Cole still live in the King area.
Schiphof works in Atlanta for Stanley-Black&Decker, the largest tool company in the world.
“I never imagined I would work for a tool company instead of being a professional ballerina. But I’m really loving it and couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. Women empowerment is just amazing; we were just ranked as the top 25 companies for women this year. So it’s a wonderful company to work for.”
Schiphof was a marketing specialist/sales coordinator for about a year and a half, in the sales development program. “That program is where they life to build the next generation of leaders. It’s very competitive but teaches you a lot. It helps you develop a foundation to move up in the company, but is not a guarantee. So you have to have a lot of drive, go above and beyond and that’s what I did. There were weekends where I would work instead of taking time off because I wanted to show I’m going above and beyond, not just your average employee. I want to me the next CMO of this company.”
But the new year has brought a job shift. After doing research on what area of the company she wanted to be in, she picked “Channel Marketing,” which is a highly respected part of the company.
“You’re basically the air traffic controller of every other branch, like product, brand, finance, supply and demand, you name it. You are the person who ties everything together. If a national account wants a promotion I would build a promotion by working with product and brand to see what we want to put into that promotion right now and how will that affect us in the future, and then working with finance – who says this will work or this won’t work – and if I get the OK you go back to the account and tell them what can be done. We help things go from a plan to putting it into action. So it’s a hard job where you’re constantly having to adapt to change. But it’s very rewarding to see it go through and knowing you were a part of it.”
Specifically, Schiphof is now working with Grainger MSC Fastenal, which is more on the industrial side of the business.
“It’s empowering to work in a male-dominated industry,” she says. “I want to be a role model for other women to not be afraid to join that kind of industry, and to persevere through any kinds of fears that they may have.”
Stanley Black & Decker is a great company for women’s empowerment, she adds.
“I think having women in the workforce brings in a certain type of warmth that those corporations need. And also in being an artist going into a traditional environment and being able to use my creative side, I can thank ballet for that, and School of the Arts for that. Showing what women can do in an industry where they used to not be normal is really awesome to be a part of.”
Schiphof completed her undergrad degree in three years at the North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, then did a Masters degree at Wake Forest. She’s considering going for a doctorate sometime down the road.
In addition to focusing on learning a new job, Schiphof is training for the Miss Georgia competition, which is coming up June 15-18. She’s taking dance classes in studios in Atlanta, really getting in shape to perform ballet at Miss Georgia.
She says these scholarship competitions have already given her some great opportunities.
“I’ve already won around $3,000 in scholarships and am putting that toward my student loans. I’m really thankful… I’ve only been Miss Macon for a few months and can’t wait to see what the rest of this year holds.”
“This has been my dream since I was a little girl,” she adds. “I’ve always wanted to be Miss America. The biggest thing is what I’m learning along the way. That’s the reward. So no matter what happens, it’s about the journey. About what you learn along the way to make you a better human, where you’re able to reach people and make an impact. It’s not what you were able to accomplish, but ‘did this make me a better person? Did this allow me to give back to my community?’ That’s most important. You should never be afraid to fail.”
And Schiphof knows something about failure. As a youth she competited nine times in Little Miss North Carolina pageant without winning.
“That really set my foundation for understanding the importance of experiencing failure and can understand how to develop coping mechanisms to grow from failure and not just have it hold you back. I’ve noticed in the corporate world, there were people who were never really gven the tools they needed to cope with failure. I see them giving up on themselves. The minute they’re faced with adversity they want to clam up and not try again.
“Not only with my social impact initiative ‘Yes You Can,’ which promotes the importance of understanding perseverance, but to embody that within yourself. I’ve also played a part in that with the company I’m with and tried to help a lot of my peers with those things when they do experience adversity. I’ve been able to speak to a few groups within my company to promote perseverance. And I do bring up that story of when I was young. Being able to stay strong and look at something as ‘this is going to enable me to grow, and next time I’m gonna get it.’ That’s what is so beautiful about my social impact initiative because everybody can relate to that. Just being able to share that as much as I can with as many people as I can has really been my goal.”
She’s also been a part of the shift of the “beauty pageant” world from the idea it’s all about how you look.
In anything … sports, entertainment, the arts, there are always stereotypes, and people’s perceptions are based off those stereotypes. The same happens in pageantry. So the Miss Georgia organization, and Miss America, have steered award from the word ‘pageant’ and call it a scholarship competition. It’s not about being perfect. The new Miss America said ‘I’m real, I have flaws, and that’s what makes me a better person.’ She really is the epitome of what a Miss America is: someone who is relatable… a normal person who has gone out and done the work and was able to make a difference in their community and the people around them.
“I think that’s what Miss America is all about, the impact she’s going to make. I think the Miss America organization is doing a fantastic job of showing the world who Miss America is and what she stands for. They’ve steered away from ‘this is what I have to look like’ to ‘this is what I have to offer.’ Miss America wants a strong a powerful woman and that doesn’t have to fit in a mold that everyone else imagines would have to fit. And that comes in all shapes and sizes.
“It’s so much more than the shiny crowns and the banners, it’s about the connections you make, while also being able to further your education with scholarship money. It’s been an honor to have a title in this organization.”