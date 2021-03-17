KING — King Fire Chief Steven Roberson has announced the selection of Brian Booe as Assistant Fire Chief for the City of King.
Booe will succeed current Assistant Fire Chief Brad Cheek, who announced his May 1 retirement plans earlier this year.
“I am grateful for Assistant Chief Cheek’s dedicated service to the King Fire Department over his career with us,” said Roberson, “and I wish him the best in his retirement. I am excited for the opportunity our department has to bring someone into that role like Brian Booe. Assistant Chief Booe has been a part of the King Fire Department since 1998, and he knows our city and our citizens. He is familiar with our operations and our personnel, and I know that his leadership will be invaluable in ensuring our department is always ready to respond.”
Booe returns to full time service with the City of King from his position of Assistant Fire Marshal for Forsyth County. He previously served as Stokes County’s Fire Marshal and later, Stokes County EMS Director, and has served as Chief of the Walnut Cove Volunteer Fire Department since 2018.
He has served with the King Fire Department since 1998, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. He has served in some capacity with the King Fire Department since 1998, working as a part-time supervisor in the years since his prior full-time service from 2001-2004. A lifelong Stokes County resident and graduate of South Stokes High School and Forsyth Technical Community College, Booe is an active community volunteer, serving as Chairman of the Walnut Cove ABC Board and Past Chairman of Stokes Citizens for Safe and Healthy Communities.
“I am excited to be joining the City of King Fire Department in this role and to able to follow in the footsteps of Assistant Chief Brad Cheek,” said Booe. “Chief Cheek has been a mentor and friend since I started my fire service career and has laid a great foundation for me to build upon. I am grateful to Chief Roberson and the City of King for this opportunity, and a special thank you to my family, friends, and others that have helped me reach my career goals.”
“Assistant Chief Booe brings a wealth of knowledge and emergency response experience to the City of King, and I am excited for the opportunity to work with him as part of our City’s public safety Leadership,” said City Manager Homer Dearmin. “Brian’s experience and knowledge as a leader and an instructor have been extremely valuable to the City of King over his years of public service, and I am excited for what the future holds for him and for the City of King in his new role with us.”
Booe will be formally introduced at the April 5 meeting of the King City Council, and will begin work on April 12. He and his wife Shellie and their sons Alex, Elijah, and Noah reside in Walnut Cove.
