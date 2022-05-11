KING — The King City Council voted to dismiss City Manager Homer Dearmin Friday morning during a budget workshop.
Dearmin the vote was unexpected and caught him off guard. No reason was given for the dismissal, he said.
KING — The King City Council voted to dismiss City Manager Homer Dearmin Friday morning during a budget workshop.
Dearmin the vote was unexpected and caught him off guard. No reason was given for the dismissal, he said.
The Council did have a closed session following its most recent public meeting on May 2. Dearmin said the town attorney arrived at the Friday morning workshop with a resolution that was unanimously approved.
The resolution relieved Dearmin of his duties and outlined a severance package. It also said that Dearmin “served the City of King in a professional and workmanlike manner while exercising the duties” of the City Manager’s office.
When contacted, Mayor Jack Warren and several Council members said they could not comment on the action because it was a personnel matter. Council member Michael Lane did say “It was simply time for our city to move in a different direction.
“Homer honorably served our city for almost a decade and I’m thankful for the positive impact he had on King,” Lane said. “With that being said, it was a personnel decision made by the Council and I am not able to go into any details.”
Dearmin came to the City Manager position in March 2014. Prior to that he had served as Town Manager in Walnut Cove and Pilot Mountain.
The position supervises more than a dozen departments in city government. City Engineer Scott Barrow has stepped in as interim, and the City is actively searching for a new City Manager.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:59:51 AM
Sunset: 07:36:48 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: N @ 2 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:00:38 AM
Sunset: 07:35:19 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: WNW @ 3 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:01:26 AM
Sunset: 07:33:50 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:02:13 AM
Sunset: 07:32:21 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:03 AM
Sunset: 07:30:51 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:03:47 AM
Sunset: 07:29:21 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:04:35 AM
Sunset: 07:27:51 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.