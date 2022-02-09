KING — The City Council spent a lot of time Monday night trying to reach a fair agreement on a rezoning request.
Cain’s Nursery and Landscaping owner Adam Cain asked the City for a zoning change so that he can add storage units to his property on Highway 66, near Poplar Springs Elementary School.
The Council eventually approved the request but with three conditions that stemmed from concerns expressed by neighbors to the site. Those were: limiting the hours of operation, having security lighting on the storage unit buildings themselves and not on tall towers or poles, and improving the buffer of trees around the facility on the three sides facing residences.
Several residents who live adjacent to the site spoke on those issues and a few others. The neighbors also expressed dismay that notice of a City Planning Board discussion of the matter did not reach them in the mail until the day of the meeting.
City Manager Homer Dearmin told the Council member that proper procedures had been followed, and that the public hearing before the City Council was the place for citizens to come and express concerns, not the Planning Board meeting.
“This is the process,” Dearmin said.
Cain told the Council that he currently has greenhouses on the property, and that they would be removed to make way for storage units and a lot to store RVs, boats, etc. “I want to put up one (storage unit) building to start and see how that goes,” Cain said. The property will be gated, he added, with a touchpad or card entry.
In other business, Council members:
â Approved, in the Consent Agenda, public hearings on March 7 for Concord Properties’ request to rezone a two-acre tract at 547 South Main Street to build a Chick-fil-A restaurant, and for a request to voluntary annex 52 acres at the Gentry Farm development.
â Approved a resolution asking that a hospital with 24-7 emergency care be built in King. Council member Rick McCraw noted the recent series of town hall meetings around Stokes County held by LifeBrite Community Hospital and the fact that the state budget has allocated $10 million toward the project.
“The King City Council requests that efforts be focused on establishing a medical faqcility including emergency care in the King area while maintaining a critical access facility in the northern part of Stokes County,” the resolution reads.
Mayor Jack Warren, who serves on the hospital committee, said that an emergency department in King “was definitely in the running” for future consideration. Council member Michael Lane said that, while he supported the resolution, he wanted to make sure that consideration for healthcare access in the northern half of the county was also included.
â Expressed support for live-streaming the monthly meetings. “The more access our citizens have, the more participation they can have,” said Lane in supporting the idea. City Manager Dearmin said he’d have the City’s tech provider provide cost information at the new Council meeting.
â Approved a new contract with Zambelli Fireworks, the fireworks vendor for the city’s Fourth of July celebration. The new three-year contract will cost $15,000 for the first two years – what the city has been paying for the fireworks show – and an increase to $16,500 in the third year. The most recent three-year contract ended in 2021.
“It is expensive,” Dearmin said, “but is something our citizens almost unanimously enjoy.”
Council member Lane asked Parks and Recreation Director Olivia Calloway about possibly finding a sponsor to lower the cost to the City, and Calloway said she would work on that.
â Approved a proposal to partner with the King Little League to renovate a utility building at Field 6 of Recreation Acres instead of tearing the building down. The proposal came at the request of the Little League leadership. Each entity would pay $3,725 for the work. Council member Jane Cole asked about using a local contractor to do the work, and the response was that Marshall Brothers of King was the company that was hoped to do the job.
â Learned from Finance Director Susan O’Brien that the city was to receive a $1 million infrastructure grant from the state aimed specifically at paving roads. “Representative Kyle Hall was instrumental in getting us this money,” said Manager Dearmin, “and he suggested that White Road ought to be a priority. This will certainly get us ahead of our capital improvement plan. The biggest need, beyond the wastewater treatment plant, is our streets.”
City Engineer Scott Barrow reminded the Council that White Road is co-owned with the state. “It does need major attention,” he said. “It was basically a farm road.”
â Welcomed Scouts from Troop, Crew and Pack 409. Adviser Allen Tyndall reminded those present that local Scouts were collecting non-perishable food items for King Outreach Ministry as part of the “Scouting for Food” service project. Bags were left on most neighborhood doors this past Saturday, and residents are asked to fill those bags with non-perishable food items, which Scouts will be collecting beginning at 9 a.m. this Saturday, If you didn’t receive a bag, you can bring food or cash donations for KOM by the King American Legion from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
â Approved an ordinance setting dates for special events in 2022, including a time change in the annual Christmas Parade from 2 p.m. to noon, as requested by the local Masonic lodge. (The dates are: March 12 – Feed Stokes 5K and Half-Marathon; April 30 – Meet Me on Main; Oct. 7, West Strokes Homecoming Parade; Dec. 3, King Christmas Parade.)
â Recognized the City’s Public Works, Parks & Recreation, and Public Utilities employees, who were honored recently by the King Chamber of Commerce with its “Spirit of the Chamber Award.”
â Welcomed new police officer Kaleb Mitchell, a graduate of South Stokes and Forsyth Tech.
â Appointed Tyler Boles as an alternate to the City Planning Board, and reappointed Kyle Hall as an alternate.
â Learned from Calloway that site work on the disc golf course at Recreation Acres is beginning this week.
â Praised the City’s Fire Department, and Chief Steve Roberson, on assisting at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire in Winston-Salem last week.
â Received words of support and encouragement from Sonya Cox, chair of the Board of County Commissioners, who was in attendance.
â In executive session, voted unanimously this evening to rescind its March 20, 2020, vote to compensate employees during COVID-related absences. Effective immediately, City employees will use sick leave, annual leave, or unpaid leave for COVID-related absences.