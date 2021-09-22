KING — The quintet of candidates for the King City Council sat down together Tuesday night to answer questions about their positions at a public forum sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
The five candidates – Tyler Bowles, Jonathan Carone, Judy Cole, Steven Hewett and Michael Lane – all came off as thoughtful and well-qualified. They will compete for two open seats in the Municipal Election on Nov. 2.
Mostly there was agreement on issues, if not always how to approach solutions. One point of disagreement was the idea of liquor by the drink in King. Carone and Hewett said they support it even though neither drink themselves. Bowles and Cole said they favor a public referendum on the issue.
Several candidates mentioned an estimated revenue bonus of some $500,000 to the city with liquor by the drink, along with the addition of new restaurants and hotels.
“Liquor by the drink is the new linchpin for our economy,” said Carone, who has made the issue a key part of his campaign. “We need new revenue streams, so we don’t have to raise taxes.”
But Lane argued that the actual tax bonus to the City would be just a tiny fraction of that, “$11,000, which will hardly get us started.” He said that a few new restaurants and an ABC store would not solve all the community’s problems. There’s so much more than that that goes with it. It’s a personal issue with me. … Because I work in the ministry I see up close what liquor can do.”
“We don’t want to just grow for growth’s sake, we need to determine what kind of growth we want,” Lane said. “Do we want to be Kernersville? Do we want to be Clemmons?”
Cole added that “liquor by the drink is not pie in the sky,” and added that the real problem here is not alcohol but drugs.
“There are ones who want to see King stay exactly as it is and ones who want to see King grow,” said Bowles, adding that he’s struggled with the liquor issue.
Carone piggy-backed on that thought: “The King we remember doesn’t exist,” he said. “Tobacco is gone, and the factories have closed.”
“I can’t say Michael is wrong (on liquor),” Carone added. “We need to let you all vote, and let the people decide.”
All agreed that their water and sewer bill was too high. Cole mentioned the $22 million set aside in the as-yet-unapproved state budget for King’s own Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Currently the city is dependent on Winston-Salem’s Lower Muddy Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.) The budget is still before the General Assembly and is not expected to pass for a few more weeks.
“Forsyth County truly has us in a corner,” Bowles said. “We need our own plant, which would give us some independence.” But Hewett doubted that would mean King’s fees would go down. “They will still have big expenses once a plant is built.” Carone added “None of us can fix water and sewer. We need a plan to move forward. But it needs to be your plan. What is really important to the citizens of King? Then we can finance the things that are really important.”
Candidates agreed that King’s first responders need more support and more staff, and that city workers – who haven’t had a raise in three years – need to be shown more appreciation for their hard work. “City staff is overworked and underpaid,” Carone said. “So we need to listen and adapt as they tell us what they need.” Cole said that the City needs to “cherish” its workers.
Most candidates also had positive words for the current City Council. “The perception is that this Council has sat on its hands for eight years and that’s just not true,” said Lane. “They’ve been working tirelessly.” Cole added that the Council has “done a good job despite a lot of challenges. And whoever is elected will have challenges.”
All come to this point in time via differing circumstances. Bowles has lived here his entire life and works at JVB Automotive on Main Street, a family business. Carone grew up in King, but went away to college at Liberty and then lived in Knoxville, Tennessee for nine years before returning home about two years ago. Cole said she moved inside the city limits recently and is retired after working for Forsyth County for 39 years. Hewett has lived here for 22 years and pointed out he’s been working since he was 8 years old. Lane said he came to King in 2008 to attend college and got married.
Asked for a closing comment, each candidate sounded a positive tone. Hewett said he wants to see the city be a better place. “We need to give citizens the best opportunity to grow, not just for adults but for our children. I read about our population statistics and our young people are leaving after high school and are not coming back.” Carone decried the tiny percentage of the population (8%) who voted in the 2019 municipal election. “We’ve got to get more people involved because we’re better together. If not, we’ll continue to have the same in-fighting and bickering we’ve had.” Cole agreed that lo number was “shameful” and that she would rely on her years of experience in government. Lane said that he “loved what King is like” and that growth was coming this way, especially with the completion of the new bypass around Winston-Salem. “But we need controlled growth,” he said. And Bowles, the youngest candidate at 27, encouraged residents to “vote for tomorrow and beyond.”