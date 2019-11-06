King-based worldwide organization celebrates 25 years

Hard by the railroad tracks in beautiful downtown King is the world headquarters of an organization that’s celebrating 25 years in business.

Pet Sitters International celebrated that 25th anniversary this past weekend during its annual World Educational Conference. Patti Moran is the founder and is considered a pioneer — not just for Pet Sitters International but for an entire industry that didn’t really exist until she envisioned it.

