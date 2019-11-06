King-based worldwide organization celebrates 25 years

Hard by the railroad tracks in beautiful downtown King is the world headquarters of an organization that’s celebrating 25 years in business.
Pet Sitters International celebrated that 25th anniversary this past weekend during its annual World Educational Conference. Patti Moran is the founder and is considered a pioneer — not just for Pet Sitters International but for an entire industry that didn’t really exist until she envisioned it.
The organization was started in Winston-Salem, but the Morans moved to King 22 years ago. “Winston-Salem is my hometown and where my many adventures in pet-sitting began.
“We promote excellence in professional pet-sitting,” Moran says simply. “For a quarter of a century, Pet Sitters International has been establishing high standards and best practices in the industry. In very measurable ways, this is an industry that is here to stay.”
After being laid off from her managerial position within the airline industry, Moran got interested in starting her own business in 1983. She found plenty of resources about starting a small business, but there were no resources on pet sitting or in-home pet care. No one had even heard of professional pet sitting.
In 1987 Moran wrote the book “Pet Sitting for Profit” which started the industry and is considered the “bible” for those who are interested in starting their own pet-sitting service.
“Had I listened to the skeptics when I started my pet-sitting business — the ones who said ‘you do what?’ … those who said ‘you really think people will pay you to come into their homes and take care of their pets?’ — my book would have never been written and PSI would not exist.”
In 1989, she unified pet sitters for the first time through a non-profit association, and in 1992, she partnered with Business Insurers of the Carolinas to offer pet sitters the first-ever business insurance for professional pet sitters. In 1994, Moran founded Pet Sitters International (PSI).
“Pet-sitting attracts the nicest people,” Moran says. “There’s something about people who love animals. I’ve found that 99 percent of the time, they’re caring and compassionate.”
PSI began publishing the first magazine for professional pet sitters, now called Pet Sitter’s World. Moran and PSI also established Professional Pet Sitters Week, now a recognized, annual observance around the globe. The organization also promotes pet adoption, has an awards program, an online store and offers its members certifications and bonding. It is the world’s largest educational association for professional pet sitters and dog walkers.
Nearly 200 professionals and industry experts from across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico gathered at the conference and attended sessions on subjects ranging from building staff to caring for senior animals.
In her keynote speech to attendees, Moran offered an observation or bit of advice for each of the 25 years that PSI has existed.
“The reason PSI is able to celebrate 25 successful years is because of our members, pet sitters who care so much about the pets and people they serve, who care and share their experiences and expertise, who only want the best for their industry,” she said. “After our first 25 years the people who said ‘you do what?’ are only showing their ignorance. It’s a service industry that makes a better world for pets and their people.”
Organization founder Patti Moran of King speaks to a crowd of nearly 200 attendees at the Pet Sitters International Educational Conference last Saturday at the Marriott in Winston-Salem. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Patti.jpgOrganization founder Patti Moran of King speaks to a crowd of nearly 200 attendees at the Pet Sitters International Educational Conference last Saturday at the Marriott in Winston-Salem.