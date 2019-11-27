It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Jim Mitchell (red cap) talks about poinsettias — ten thousand of them, in 92 varieties — ahead of Sunday’s 16th Annual Open House at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse on West Dalton Road in King. The event will be held from noon until 4 p.m., with refreshments and warm apple cider served. Also, UNC-TV will air a segment about Mitchell’s Nursery on the program “Carolina Weekend,” this weekend. Airtimes will be: tonight at 9 p.m., Friday at 5 p.m., and Saturday at 1:30 a.m.
