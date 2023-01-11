South Stokes senior Isaac Joyce made history in Stokes County on Thursday as representatives from Forsyth Tech, Stokes County Schools and Marshall Brothers Construction joined him in signing an agreement to provide the first youth apprenticeship between Stokes County Schools and Forsyth Tech.
Apprentices train to become carpenters and earn a Journeyworker credential for carpentry upon completion of their work and instruction.
Career Development Coordinator Sonja Lankford explained the expansion grant through ApprenticeshipNC is available to small businesses and provides $5,000 towards tuition, fees, and books to attend Forsyth Tech. It also covers $2,000 for onboarding and training costs, work clothes and tools and 50% wage reimbursement for the first year of Joyce’s apprenticeship.
“One thing that stood out to me when I asked Isaac what he learned, bear in mind, I was expecting to hear about tasks and responsibilities, Isaac told me he learned humility, respect, and manners,” Lankford said. “I’ve also seen Isaac grow from someone who had no idea what he really wanted to do after high school into someone with a ton of ideas and a firm grasp on how to get where he’s going.”
Keelan Marshall supervised the apprenticeship with Marshall Brothers Construction and is a strong proponent of the program.
“It brings awareness that there’s jobs around here and there are ways to make good money for young people who aren’t necessarily wanting to go to college. This shows kids what they can do hands-on, and it gives them an opportunity to receive job training.”
Marshall said an issue in construction is often hiring people who’ve already developed bad habits.
“So, getting a student young, who’s just started out and teaching them the right way to do things is beneficial. I’d prefer him as opposed to someone who’s been in the field for 10 years doing it the wrong way. Hopefully we’re able to groom some really good framers and carpenters from this.”
For businesses considering the apprenticeship, Marshall encouraged them to invest in their community and young adults interested in the workforce.
“I would definitely say go for it. When we started this, we thought it would be money out of our pocket, and that was okay, but the funding allowed Isaac to get the tools he needed to jump right in. We’ve hired workers in the past and it takes them until their fourth or fifth paycheck to buy what they need to do the job. It’s frustrating for them and us,” Marshall said. “The fact that this program gave him what he needed to be successful made it even better.”