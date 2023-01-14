The Mount Airy husband and wife duo of Joseph and Jodi Wilson have now both been charged with one count each of murder in the death of their son, four-year old Skyler Wilson.
The duo are being held without bond and will be appearing in Surry County District Court on Feb. 2 for their first court appearance.
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in their statement that on Jan.6, they received a call from regarding a four-year-old child from Surry County Child Protective Services. The call came after Skyler Wilson, the couple’s four-year-old son, had been transported to Wake Forest Brenner Children’s Hospital by Surry County EMS after suffering a medical emergency on Jan. 5.
Skyler Wilson was under what is among some of the best children’s care available via the team at Brenner but unfortunately he passed away from his injuries four days later, on Jan. 9.
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division initiated an investigation into the death and requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
The investigation revealed that Skyler Wilson passed away from injuries related to abuse inflicted by his parents, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Residents of the neighborhood had reported seeing boxes and other materials being removed by law enforcement from the Wilson home at 148 Rosecrest Dr. in Mount Airy before the announcement from Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt was released Friday.
The sheriff’s office would only confirm that “evidence was removed” from the Wilson home but would not elaborate.
Arrested were Joseph “Joe” Paul Wilson, 41, and his wife Jodi Ann Wilson, 38, both listed as owners of 148 Rosecrest Dr., Mount Airy and both were charged for the murder of Skyler Wilson on January 13.
The Wilsons are currently being held at the Surry County Detention Center under no bond. Other children within the custody of Joseph and Jodi Wilson have now been turned over to the Department of Social Services.
Joseph and Jodi Wilson are listed as employees of Affordable Wellness, a chiropractic practice that also offered nutrition testing and acupuncture at their location at 698 W. Pine St. in Mount Airy.
Calls to the practice’s main phone line Monday were not answered. A sign taped to the front door said the office was closed and would reopen Jan. 17.
The profile for Dr. Joe Wilson stated he was born in the Statesville area and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout before he went abroad to conduct missionary work in South America. His biography says he earned a master’s degree in Acupuncture and a Doctor of Chiropractic. He was initially licensed the be a chiropractor in North Carolina in 2016.
His wife Jodi is listed on the website for Affordable Wellness as well. She was born in New York State before arriving in North Carolina in 2004 for an internship at Wake Forest University Medical Center where she worked in Histology. Their business Facebook profile identifies her as being the front desk employee of the clinic.
Their profiles on the Affordable Wellness site reflect the two have three daughters.
Affordable Wellness’s official Facebook page is still active and was last updated on Dec. 30. Their page has had several posts related to the pandemic and face masks removed or flagged for misinformation, such as a video posted Nov. 22, regarding the film “Died Suddenly” which has been flagged by the social media platform as misinformation.
Since reports first surfaced of the death of young Skyler, there has been a strong outpouring of support for child, the other Wilson children, and the accused themselves on social media. Some have been quick to judge while other have begged for mercy and patience while the facts present themselves.
But emotions are understandably running high due to the death of a child.
Comments on social media show a range of emotions from shock and disbelief from those who knew the Wilsons to outright anger at the alleged death of a child at the hands of his parents. A few were quick to point fingers at Surry County’s Department of Social Services as soon as it was found that a foster child was the victim, and the couple had another foster child at the same time.
According to Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, “This is a tragic event that resulted in the death of a precious child way too soon. Please remember the other siblings involved in this situation as well as the investigators who worked tirelessly on this case in your thoughts and prayers.” This incident is still an active investigation. If any updates come available, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office will release the information at a later time.